Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.94 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491,935 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $145,144,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,066,000 after acquiring an additional 313,285 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $325.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

