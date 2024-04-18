Tranquility Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.34. The stock had a trading volume of 297,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,664. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.51. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

