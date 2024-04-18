Tranquility Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 42,715 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

DLR stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.39. 102,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.76.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

