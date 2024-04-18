Archer Investment Corp Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

