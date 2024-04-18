EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,301 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.90.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $132.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

