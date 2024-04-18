Telos Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 892 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.35.

BA stock opened at $170.19 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.53 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.86 and its 200-day moving average is $207.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

