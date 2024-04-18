Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes $1.35 Million Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.07% of HNI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HNI by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HNI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,276,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in HNI by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,297,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 173,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HNI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after acquiring an additional 101,891 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HNI by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,087,000 after buying an additional 45,858 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,114.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,374 shares of company stock worth $749,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

