ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Up to $70.07

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.07, but opened at $75.92. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $74.45, with a volume of 74,249 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

