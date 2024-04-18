Members Trust Co Sells 6,604 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Members Trust Co reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $469.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

