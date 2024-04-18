Morgan Stanley Boosts Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $33.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

JHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

NYSE JHG opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

