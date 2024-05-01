Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 20,152 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,152 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXLC opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.