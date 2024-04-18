NBW Capital LLC Invests $298,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,665. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

