NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 271,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 78,614 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 23,589 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

