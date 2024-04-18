Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $132,599,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.60. The stock had a trading volume of 125,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.67. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $403.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.