Ninety One UK Ltd Has $119.11 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,709 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $119,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.14. 71,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,499. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.52 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

