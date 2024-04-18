NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $226.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

