Omni Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $269.28 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Omni Network token can now be bought for $24.73 or 0.00039339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Network has a total market cap of $256.96 million and $269.28 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni Network has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Omni Network

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,391,492 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,391,492 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 24.04466757 USD and is down -42.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $532,534,089.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars.

