Radio Caca (RACA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $86.73 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $86.73 million and $8.23 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000432 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,045,821,848 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

