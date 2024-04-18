Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,917,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $497.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $368.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.