Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.94 and last traded at $51.08. 2,082,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,889,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

