Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Gap Down to $100.48

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.48, but opened at $97.99. Revvity shares last traded at $98.42, with a volume of 95,283 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Revvity Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,579,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,401,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

