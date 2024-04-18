River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $27,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,464,000 after purchasing an additional 87,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.6 %

KMI opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

