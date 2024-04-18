River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,669.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7,704.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,897.66.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $133.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 497.8 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

