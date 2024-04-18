Sfmg LLC Sells 935 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,122,000 after buying an additional 112,261 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

