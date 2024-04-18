Sfmg LLC Trims Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sfmg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.31 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.