Sfmg LLC Trims Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sfmg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.31 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24.
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
