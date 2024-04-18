Slow Capital Inc. Sells 2,019 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.59. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

