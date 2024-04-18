Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Canada Goose worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Canada Goose by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

NYSE GOOS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.23. 263,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $448.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOS. Evercore boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

