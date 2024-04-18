SPDR S&P Retail ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 30,259 call options on the company. This is an increase of 64% compared to the typical volume of 18,445 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,148,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 149.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,003,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,063,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,834,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA XRT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,640. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

