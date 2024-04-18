Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Price Target Raised to GBX 310

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.30) to GBX 310 ($3.86) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.10) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 447.50 ($5.57).

LON:TM17 traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 254.90 ($3.17). 110,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,359. The company has a market capitalization of £371.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,820.71, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 405 ($5.04). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 240.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 233.85.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

