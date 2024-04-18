Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Price Target Raised to GBX 310

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.30) to GBX 310 ($3.86) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.10) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 447.50 ($5.57).
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.
