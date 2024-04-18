Telos Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $73.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

