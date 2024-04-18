Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 386 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.81. 3,775,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,083,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

