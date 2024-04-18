Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 71 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,835,666 shares of company stock valued at $947,456,630. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.97. The stock had a trading volume of 391,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,979. The stock has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

