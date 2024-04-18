Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMOT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 66,407 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

