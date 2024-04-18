TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 37 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,890 shares of company stock valued at $55,531,693. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.0 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,938.26 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,994.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,752.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

