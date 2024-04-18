TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 539 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,604,000 after acquiring an additional 138,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $247.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.23 and its 200-day moving average is $224.12. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $268.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

