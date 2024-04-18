TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,562 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

