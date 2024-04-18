TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,357 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,406,000 after buying an additional 203,630 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 96,301 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,905,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHB opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $597.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $88.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

