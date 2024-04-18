Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,096 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $880,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.43. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

