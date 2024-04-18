Wealth Alliance Makes New $515,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $169.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

