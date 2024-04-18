Wrapped BNB Market Cap Hits $955.24 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $551.79 or 0.00866427 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $955.24 million and $263.83 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,731,144 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

