21,569 Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Bought by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,745 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JPIB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 27,905 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $416.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.11.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.