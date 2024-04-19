AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $59,104,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,818 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ATR opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.44. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $145.35.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

