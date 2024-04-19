AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $183.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

