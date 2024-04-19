American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Up 17.3%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 117,846 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 77,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

HOT.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.91.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

