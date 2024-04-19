Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,000 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 10,115,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,899,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $19.74.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
