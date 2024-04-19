Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,172,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,190,660. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.68.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.