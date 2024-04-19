Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 18437801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).
Coro Energy Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £4.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.22.
About Coro Energy
Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.
