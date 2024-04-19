Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.08.

Shares of DG opened at $145.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.86. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

