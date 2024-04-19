Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Reaches $435,478.26

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $114.94 million and $435,478.26 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00002396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,185.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.17 or 0.00741869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00127487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00040719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.01 or 0.00186974 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00041622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00102567 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,734,734 coins and its circulating supply is 74,734,572 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.