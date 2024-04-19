Federated Hermes Inc. Has $86.81 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.18% of Comfort Systems USA worth $86,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE FIX opened at $292.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $335.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

